Apple’s 13% Surge Powers Nasdaq to Records as S&P 500 Nears All‑Time Highs

Apple’s stock rose about 13% this week, including a 4% increase on Friday. This surge followed reports of an extra $100 billion in U.S. manufacturing investment, which investors saw as a way to reduce tariff risks and strengthen profit outlooks. Because Apple is such a large company, its growth significantly boosted the overall market, reversing its earlier underperformance compared to other tech companies.

The rally spread beyond just Apple. The Nasdaq 100 hit new highs, led by major tech companies. The technology and communication services sectors of the S&P 500 also performed well on Friday, reaching record closes. Traders felt positive about the economy, as recent soft data increased hopes for interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve.

This situation helped make long-term growth investments more attractive. Along with clearer policies for Apple’s supply chain and investment plans, this created a strong case for its profit margins to hold up through the latter half of 2025.

Apple’s recent performance supports this optimism. The company reported double-digit revenue and earnings growth in its June quarter, with its services segment at an all-time high and a record number of devices in use.

This reassures investors that any shift in U.S. manufacturing won’t hurt profits. Investors preferred reliable companies with good cash reserves, turning Apple into a leader that helped lift market levels.

Looking ahead to next week, inflation is a key concern. A higher consumer price index could challenge the current expectations for rate cuts and test whether this rally led by big companies can continue, even as current market positioning is supported by Apple’s strong recovery of important moving averages.