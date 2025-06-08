Apple’s App Store Drove a Record $1.3 Trillion in Sales in 2024, Report Finds | Apple Stock Price

Apple’s App Store ecosystem facilitated a record-breaking $1.3 trillion in developer billings and sales in 2024, according to a new independent study commissioned by the tech giant.

The report, conducted by economists from Boston University and Analysis Group, underscores the platform’s immense economic influence, revealing that over 90% of the transactions generated no commission for Apple. This finding comes as the company continues to navigate global regulatory scrutiny over its App Store policies and fee structures.

The staggering $1.3 trillion figure is primarily driven by the sale of physical goods and services, which accounted for over $1 trillion of the total. This category, fueled by the explosive growth of online food delivery, grocery orders, and retail, has more than doubled since 2019.

In-app advertising generated an additional $150 billion in revenue for developers, while sales of digital goods and services—including games and subscriptions—totaled $131 billion. Globally, the App Store now attracts an average of 813 million weekly visitors.

Geographically, the report highlights distinct regional strengths. China emerged as the leader in physical goods and services, generating $484 billion in sales. Meanwhile, the United States led in revenue from in-app purchases and advertising, contributing a combined $128 billion.

Apple CEO Tim Cook celebrated the findings, stating, “This report is a testament to the many ways developers are enriching people’s lives with app and game experiences, while creating opportunity and driving new innovations.”

The release of the study is strategically timed, coming just before Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). By highlighting the vast majority of commerce that flows directly to developers commission-free, Apple aims to reinforce the App Store’s value proposition.

As regulators worldwide continue to examine the platform’s market power, this report serves as a powerful reminder of the App Store’s role as a massive engine for global digital commerce and developer success.