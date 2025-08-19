Applied Digital (APLD) Stock Surges 14.79% as Analysts Raise Price Targets on Data Center Growth

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: APLD) shares jumped 14.79% on Monday, August 18, 2025, as multiple analysts upgraded their price targets following the company’s strong quarterly performance and expanding data center partnerships.

The stock closed at $16.17, reflecting renewed investor confidence in the blockchain infrastructure provider’s strategic initiatives.

Lake Street raised its price target to $18 while maintaining a Buy rating, citing the company’s successful execution of data center projects and strengthened market position. Roth Capital was even more bullish, lifting its target to $24 following Applied Digital’s massive Ellendale lease agreement with CoreWeave.

The analyst upgrades follow Applied Digital’s impressive second-quarter earnings, which significantly outperformed expectations. The company reported an adjusted loss per share of just 3 cents, far better than the consensus estimate of a 16-cent loss. Revenue reached $38.01 million, exceeding analyst projections of $37.12 million.