Applied Digital (NASDAQ: APLD) Shares Soar 17% After $3 Billion AI Campus Announcement

Applied Digital shares leaped 17% on Monday after the company unveiled plans for a $3 billion artificial intelligence campus in North Dakota, signaling a major move in the race to expand next-generation AI infrastructure.

The new Polaris Forge 2 facility, scheduled to break ground in September 2025, is expected to deliver 280 megawatts of AI computing capacity once fully operational.

The company has secured over 900 acres near Harwood, North Dakota, for the campus, with initial operations targeted for 2026 and full capacity anticipated in early 2027. The project is set to create more than 200 full-time positions, alongside a significant contingent of contractors, bolstering local economic activity and signaling continued strong demand for high-performance AI data centers.

Applied Digital executives reported that negotiations are already underway with a U.S.-based investment-grade hyperscaler—a potential anchor customer for the facility—reflecting robust demand from enterprises and research organizations seeking advanced AI infrastructure.

The company’s move follows a surge in global computing power needs and positions North Dakota as a significant growth corridor for digital innovation.

Following the announcement, Applied Digital stock hit a 52-week high amid surging trading volumes, extending its gains to more than 250% over the past year. The company’s leadership highlighted its commitment to local investment, including workforce housing and community engagement, as central to the North Dakota expansion.

Analysts say the move underscores Applied Digital’s push to solidify its role as a major provider in the fast-evolving AI and high-performance computing ecosystem. With groundbreaking set for next month, all eyes are on Applied Digital as it accelerates the buildout of critical infrastructure for the AI economy.