Applied Materials (AMAT) Hit With Multiple Downgrades After Issuing Weak Forecast

Applied Materials is facing a series of analyst downgrades after the semiconductor equipment giant issued a surprisingly soft forecast for its upcoming fourth quarter.

The cautious outlook overshadowed a record-breaking Q3 performance and sent the company’s stock tumbling more than 10% in after-hours trading as investor confidence wavered.

The company projected fourth-quarter revenue of approximately $6.7 billion, a figure that not only represents a nearly 5% year-over-year decline but also falls significantly short of the $7.3 billion Wall Street had anticipated. The earnings-per-share guidance of around $2.11 also missed consensus estimates of $2.38, signaling a sequential pullback.

Management attributed the weak guidance to a combination of factors, including a pause in new equipment orders from Chinese customers due to U.S. export restrictions, which has created excess capacity. The company also cited “non-linear demand” from its leading-edge logic customers as a key headwind.

In response to the outlook, several Wall Street firms adjusted their ratings, with Summit Insights notably downgrading the stock to “Hold” from “Buy.” While many analysts acknowledge Applied Materials’ strong long-term position, the immediate concerns surrounding China and near-term demand dynamics have prompted a more cautious stance on the stock’s prospects.