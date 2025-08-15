Applied Materials (AMAT) Stock Plunges Despite Record Earnings on Weak Outlook

Applied Materials saw its stock plummet roughly 15% in premarket trading Friday, even after posting record third-quarter earnings. The sharp sell-off was triggered by a cautious fourth-quarter forecast, with the company warning investors that revenue could decline to approximately $6.7 billion.

The semiconductor equipment giant cited near-term headwinds, including demand uncertainty in China and a slower-than-expected ramp-up for leading-edge logic technologies, as the primary drivers for the tempered outlook.

This guidance overshadowed an otherwise stellar quarter that saw the company achieve record revenue of $7.3 billion and a record non-GAAP EPS of $2.48, beating analyst estimates.

Despite the guidance, management pointed to solid underlying fundamentals. In the third quarter, Applied Materials generated $2.6 billion in operating cash flow and returned $1.4 billion to shareholders through dividends and stock buybacks, underscoring its financial health. The company also highlighted its long-term growth prospects, which are tied to major technology transitions within the industry.

Looking ahead, Applied Materials confirmed a strategic investment of over $200 million in a new manufacturing facility in Arizona, a project connected to Apple’s American Manufacturing Program.

Management believes the industry’s shift from FinFET to gate-all-around transistor architecture will expand its revenue opportunities by about 30% per fabrication plant, providing a clear runway for future growth.