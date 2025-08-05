AppLovin (NASDAQ: APP) Stock Price Prediction and Forecast 2025–2030

AppLovin stock reached historic highs in 2025 due to record advertising revenues, growth in e-commerce advertising, and advancements in AI.

As of August, the stock has bounced back from earlier setbacks and has positive price targets from most Wall Street analysts.

For the rest of 2025, price targets for AppLovin typically range from $400 to $471, with an average target between $421 and $463. Some forecasts suggest it could go as high as $650, driven by excitement around the company’s Axon AI engine and its shift from mobile game development to focusing on advertising technology.

However, more cautious predictions, which consider past ups and downs in the market, suggest an average price of around $412—about a 5–6% increase from current levels.

Looking ahead to 2030, many sources expect AppLovin’s stock could rise to between $662 and $1,629, depending on its growth strategies and industry changes. Key factors for these forecasts include the expected annual earnings growth rate, which is estimated to be between 23% and 49% over the next several years, driven by AI, new advertising markets, and more self-service advertising products.

Analysts highlight AppLovin’s growing market potential, consistent high-profit revenue, and efficient operations. Risks include tougher competition in advertising technology and uncertainties around regulations impacting digital advertising and data privacy.

In summary, Wall Street has a “Buy” recommendation for AppLovin. They see it as a top contender benefiting from advancements in AI advertising.

Most analysts believe the stock will keep rising through 2025 and beyond if the company continues to innovate and manage competition well. Nonetheless, varying predictions show the need to watch both the company’s performance and the overall market conditions as its business model changes.