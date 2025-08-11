AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Stock Price Prediction and Forecast 2025–2030

AppLovin’s outlook hinges on sustained momentum in its AI-driven ad-tech platform, which delivered a step-change in growth and profitability through mid‑2025, prompting multiple upward revisions to Street targets and bullish multi‑year calls from brokers.

Near term (2025–2026), analysts’ 12‑month targets cluster in the mid‑$400s to $500s, with several highs in the $600s following a beat-and-raise Q2 print and strong Q3 guidance, implying double‑digit upside from recent levels; selected sources show average targets around $470–$515 with high cases at $620–$650.

Independent projections vary widely, from conservative technical models implying flat-to-down near-term paths to bullish fundamental frameworks that place year‑end 2025 in the high‑$400s to low‑$500s, reflecting dispersion in methods and risk assumptions.

By 2030, published long‑range forecasts diverge sharply: some outlets model continued compounding in ad-tech earnings power with decade‑end targets in the $600s if growth and margins hold, while others extrapolate mean reversion that would place shares far below current prices, underscoring the uncertainty embedded in 5‑ to 6‑year horizons for a high‑beta, execution‑sensitive name.

Investors should anchor long‑term scenarios to operating drivers—sustained 70%+ revenue growth is unlikely to persist, but elevated adjusted EBITDA margins near 80% and expansion into broader self‑serve and general advertiser demand could support structurally higher earnings and cash flow versus pre‑pivot periods if execution remains consistent.

Key fundamental markers to watch into 2026:

delivery against raised guidance run‑rates (Q3 revenue $1.32B–$1.34B; adj. EBITDA $1.07B–$1.09B), durability of 80%‑ish EBITDA margins, uptake of the phased self‑serve platform (initial rollout beginning October, broader availability 1H26), and trajectory of consensus EPS and FCF revisions.

On the risk side, macro advertising cycles, competitive responses in programmatic/UA, privacy/platform policy shifts, and integration of strategic moves (including portfolio changes) remain the principal swing factors for multiple and estimates.

Illustrative range, based on current published views:

End‑2025: mid‑$400s to low‑$500s base case per Street aggregates; bull cases to ~$620–$650; technical models show downside/flat variants near current spot, highlighting volatility.

2027–2030: wide spread from bearish long‑term models implying substantial drawdowns to bullish cases near ~$660 by decade‑end if growth and margins normalize at elevated levels rather than mean‑revert aggressively.

Bottom line:

consensus skews positive over 12 months with multiple reputable brokers endorsing further upside, but 5‑year outcomes are highly path‑dependent given ad demand cyclicality and execution on self‑serve expansion; monitoring guidance conversion and margin resilience will be critical to validating higher 2026–2030 trajectories.