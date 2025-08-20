Ark Invest Scoops $37 Million in Bullish (BLSH) and Robinhood (HOOD) Shares as Crypto-Linked Stocks Slide

Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest purchased roughly $37 million in crypto-exposed equities on Tuesday, adding about $21.2 million of Bullish (BLSH) and $16.2 million of Robinhood (HOOD) across its ETFs, according to the firm’s daily trade disclosures.

The buys included 356,346 Bullish shares and 150,908 Robinhood shares, extending a multi-day accumulation in HOOD despite sector volatility.

The latest Bullish purchase follows Ark’s aggressive allocation during the exchange operator’s IPO debut last week, when the firm amassed more than 2.5 million BLSH shares across three funds, an investment then valued at over $170 million.

Ark also added to Robinhood for a third straight session after picking up approximately $14 million on Monday and $9 million on Friday, signaling continued conviction in the brokerage’s growth trajectory.

Both stocks retreated during Tuesday’s session—Bullish closed down 6.1% at $59.51, while Robinhood fell 6.5% to $107.50—amid a broader selloff in crypto-linked names and a risk-off turn in tech. Ark’s incremental buying comes as investors eye macro catalysts, including commentary from the Federal Reserve’s Jackson Hole symposium later this week that could sway sentiment toward risk assets.

Ark’s exposure to the crypto ecosystem has expanded meaningfully in 2025, with sizable positions in Bullish alongside long-standing stakes in Coinbase and Robinhood. The firm’s latest moves suggest a buy-the-dip strategy in high-beta names leveraged to digital asset adoption and retail trading activity.