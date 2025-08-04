ARK Invest Seizes Market Opportunity with $47 Million Coinbase (Coin) and BitMine Stock Buys During Selloff

ARK Invest, led by Cathie Wood, executed bold trades on Friday by purchasing $47 million in cryptocurrency stock as Wall Street faced a sharp downturn. The investment firm added $30 million in Coinbase shares and $17 million in BitMine Immersion Technologies amid heavy market losses, positioning itself to capitalize on future crypto sector recovery.

Coinbase, the leading U.S. crypto exchange, suffered a steep 16.7% decline, closing at $314.69—its worst single-day performance in months and well off its 52-week high.

ARK acquired 94,678 shares distributed across its Innovation, Next Generation Internet, and Fintech Innovation ETFs, after having sold shares at higher prices earlier in the week. This strategic reversal indicates confidence in the long-term prospects of digital asset trading amid current volatility.

BitMine Immersion Technologies stock also slid 8.55% to $31.68, with an intraday low of $30.30 during turbulent trading. ARK’s aggressive buying continued as it picked up 540,712 BitMine shares across its ETFs. Notably, ARK previously acquired over $20 million in BitMine stock earlier in the week, building on a $182 million purchase from the prior week.

BitMine’s evolving business, marked by a significant pivot into Ethereum holdings and its emergence as the largest corporate Ether holder with 625,000 ETH, has been a key focus for investors observing the mining industry’s diversification.

Friday’s market selloff coincided with weak U.S. labor data, as only 73,000 jobs were added in July—far below expectations—triggering the worst day for the Dow Jones Industrial Average since mid-June. Broad declines across the S&P 500 and Nasdaq underscored mounting concerns over the economy’s resilience.

Despite the challenging macro backdrop, ARK Invest’s substantial moves into Coinbase and BitMine reflect a conviction that crypto and digital asset equities remain fertile ground for long-term growth. Such decisive activity during periods of heightened uncertainty signals ARK’s commitment to sector leadership, even as the broader market digests near-term economic headwinds.