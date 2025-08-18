Arm Holdings (ARM) Makes Up 4% of Nvidia’s $4.3 Billion Stock Portfolio

Arm Holdings represents 4% of Nvidia’s $4.3 billion investment portfolio, making it the second-largest holding after CoreWeave, which accounts for 91% of the chip giant’s invested assets. This concentrated allocation demonstrates Nvidia’s strategic focus on key players within the artificial intelligence and semiconductor ecosystem.

Nvidia currently holds approximately $135.8 million worth of Arm Holdings stock, representing about 0.1% ownership of the British chip design company.

This position stems from Nvidia’s continued interest in Arm following the collapse of its attempted $40 billion acquisition in February 2022, which was blocked by regulatory authorities including the U.S. Federal Trade Commission and UK Competition and Markets Authority due to competition concerns.

The investment relationship between the two companies reflects their complementary roles in the semiconductor industry. Arm designs CPU architectures that power virtually all modern smartphones and an increasing number of data center processors, while Nvidia specializes in high-performance GPUs for AI and computing applications.

As companies prioritize power-efficient chips amid the proliferation of energy-intensive AI workloads, Arm has been rapidly gaining market share in data centers.

Recent filings indicate that Nvidia reduced its Arm Holdings stake by approximately 44% in the fourth quarter, suggesting some portfolio rebalancing while maintaining its strategic position.

Despite this reduction, Arm remains a core holding within Nvidia’s focused investment strategy, which concentrates 95% of its equity investments in just two companies that are directly benefiting from the artificial intelligence infrastructure buildout.

The 4% allocation to Arm Holdings underscores Nvidia’s conviction in the growing convergence between CPU and GPU technologies in AI applications, particularly as the industry moves toward more integrated computing solutions for cloud and edge AI deployment.