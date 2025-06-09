AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ: ASTS) Short Interest Declines as Shares Surge Amid Speculation | ASTS Stock

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ: ASTS) is capturing Wall Street’s attention as short interest in the stock drops sharply, coinciding with a powerful rally driven by speculation about a potential partnership with Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin and Amazon.

The convergence of technical momentum, strategic rumors, and bullish analyst sentiment has propelled ASTS shares to new highs, positioning the satellite communications innovator at the forefront of market conversation.

Short interest in ASTS recently declined from around 30% to 25.5%, marking a significant reduction in bearish bets against the company. This shift comes as ASTS stock surged more than 30% over the past week, extending its year-to-date gains to nearly 48%. The catalyst for this dramatic move was an Instagram post by board member Adriana Cisneros, hinting at “amazing things” in collaboration with Blue Origin. The post fueled widespread speculation that Jeff Bezos could take an equity stake in AST SpaceMobile or deepen commercial ties, potentially unlocking new capital and strategic advantages for the company.

Investor optimism is further buoyed by AST SpaceMobile’s ambitious growth plans. The company is set to accelerate the deployment of its satellite network, with five launches scheduled over the next six to nine months and more than 60 satellites planned for orbit by the end of 2026.

These efforts are supported by a robust cash position of $874.5 million, bolstered by a $43 million contract with the U.S. Space Development Agency and special FCC authority to provide space-based cellular broadband for first responders.

Analysts remain overwhelmingly positive on ASTS, with seven out of eight rating the stock a “Strong Buy” or “Buy” and consensus price targets averaging around $42—implying significant upside from current levels. The prospect of a partnership with Blue Origin or Amazon is seen as a potential game-changer, offering synergies in satellite deployment, launch logistics, and technology integration. Such a move could help ASTS compete more effectively with established players like SpaceX’s Starlink and Amazon’s own Project Kuiper.

Despite recent volatility and lingering risks related to high launch costs and capital expenditures, the decline in short interest and surge in share price underscore growing confidence in AST SpaceMobile’s vision. As the company prepares for a critical phase of network expansion, all eyes remain on further developments with Bezos and the broader execution of its direct-to-device satellite broadband strategy