AstraZeneca (AZN) CFO Aradhana Sarin Sells 9,563 Shares in London Transaction

AstraZeneca PLC’s Chief Financial Officer Aradhana Sarin disposed of 9,563 ordinary shares on August 14, 2025, at a price of £115.117 per share in a London Stock Exchange transaction. The pharmaceutical giant disclosed the transaction on August 18, 2025, in compliance with UK market regulations.

The sale, valued at approximately £1.1 million, was conducted as a single transaction on the London exchange. Sarin, who serves as Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer, executed the share disposal through routine insider trading protocols.

Regulatory Disclosure Requirements

AstraZeneca announced it was notified of the transaction on August 15, 2025, one day after the actual sale occurred. The disclosure was made in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation as it forms part of UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018.

The transaction involved ordinary shares with a nominal value of $0.25 each and the identification code GB0009895292. The filing was submitted to the SEC as a Form 6-K report for foreign issuers.

Routine Executive Transaction

The share sale appears to be part of routine portfolio management by the senior executive. Such transactions by company insiders are common and typically represent personal financial planning decisions rather than signals about company performance or outlook.

AstraZeneca, the Cambridge-based biopharmaceutical company, trades on multiple exchanges including the London Stock Exchange, Stockholm exchange, and NASDAQ under the ticker AZN. The company focuses on prescription medicines across oncology, rare diseases, and biopharmaceuticals, with operations spanning more than 125 countries.

The disclosure filing was signed by Company Secretary Matthew Bowden and submitted to regulatory authorities on August 18, 2025. No additional insider transactions or material changes to Sarin’s position were reported in the filing.