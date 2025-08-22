ASX 200 Pulls Back After Breaking 9,000 Barrier

Australian shares retreated Thursday after the S&P/ASX 200 made history by crossing 9,000 points for the first time, with the benchmark index falling 0.3% to 0.8% as profit-taking and global uncertainty tempered the celebratory mood.

The pullback came just one day after Wednesday’s milestone session, when the index closed above the psychological 9,000 level amid broad-based gains across sectors. The achievement marked a rapid ascent, coming only 13 months after the index first breached 8,000 points.

Heavyweight stocks led Thursday’s decline, with Commonwealth Bank, CSL, ANZ and Goodman Group all posting losses after contributing to the recent rally. The major banks faced particular selling pressure as investors reassessed positions following their strong performance.

BHP bucked the trend, surging to a nine-month high on optimism about critical minerals demand, highlighting selective buying despite the broader retreat.

Investors turned cautious ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole speech Friday, which could signal future monetary policy direction. Hotter-than-expected US jobless claims data also weighed on sentiment, with global markets tracking Wall Street’s overnight declines.

Despite the pullback, the ASX 200 remains up 11.7% year-to-date and has gained 2.6% over the past month. Analysts noted the crossing of 9,000 reflects genuine improvements in corporate earnings and economic resilience rather than speculative momentum.

Market observers view the retreat as natural consolidation after achieving such a significant milestone, with supportive factors including potential rate cuts and solid fundamentals likely to sustain the upward trend once near-term uncertainty passes.

The next major target of 10,000 remains ambitious in the short term, though the underlying strength of Australian equities suggests further gains are possible as conditions stabilize.