AT&T customers could get up to $7,500 in a $177 million settlement, Here’s how to file a claim| ATT class action lawsuit

AT&T customers affected by two data breaches in 2024 could be eligible for a share of a $177 million settlement, with individual payments potentially reaching up to $7,500. The deadline to file a claim is November 18, 2025.
Understanding the AT&T Data Breaches
The settlement stems from two significant data breaches that occurred in 2024:
- March 2024 Breach: This incident compromised the personal details of 73 million current and former AT&T customers, including birth dates and Social Security numbers, after their data appeared on the dark web.
- July 2024 Breach: In this breach, hackers infiltrated a third-party cloud platform, unlawfully downloading call and text records belonging to “nearly all” of AT&T’s mobile subscribers.
Following these incidents, multiple lawsuits were filed and later consolidated into two class-action cases, leading to the proposed $177 million settlement.
Who is Eligible for Compensation?
Current and former AT&T customers whose data was compromised in either or both of these data breaches are eligible to file a claim. The Kroll Settlement Administration (KSA) is managing the settlement process and is sending email notifications to eligible individuals from “[email protected]“. If you are unsure of your eligibility, you can contact the KSA directly at (833) 890-4930.
How Much Compensation Can You Receive?
The amount of compensation an eligible customer can receive depends on which breach they were affected by and the documented losses incurred:
- March 2024 Breach: Those affected by the first breach can claim up to $5,000 for losses that occurred in 2019 or later, provided they supply supporting documentation.
- July 2024 Breach: Victims of the second breach are eligible for up to $2,500 for losses incurred on or after April 14, 2024.
- Both Breaches: Customers impacted by both data breaches could potentially receive up to $7,500 for verified claims.
It is crucial that claimants provide documentation demonstrating that their losses are “fairly traceable” to the AT&T data breaches.
How to File a Claim
To file a claim, affected AT&T customers must complete a claim form by the November 18, 2025 deadline. Claims can be filed online by visiting TelecomDataSettlement.com and clicking “submit claim”. You will be prompted to include information such as a class member ID, email address, AT&T account number, or full name. Additional documentation may be required to submit the claim. Filing a claim means you forfeit your right to sue AT&T over these specific data breaches.today+3
The proposed settlement is still awaiting final approval, with a hearing scheduled for December 3, 2025, in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas. Payments will not be issued until after this court approval.nypost+2