AT&T customers could get up to $7,500 in a $177 million settlement, Here’s how to file a claim| ATT class action lawsuit

AT&T customers affected by two data breaches in 2024 could be eligible for a share of a $177 million settlement, with individual payments potentially reaching up to $7,500. The deadline to file a claim is November 18, 2025.

Understanding the AT&T Data Breaches

The settlement stems from two significant data breaches that occurred in 2024:

March 2024 Breach: This incident compromised the personal details of 73 million current and former AT&T customers, including birth dates and Social Security numbers, after their data appeared on the dark web.

This incident compromised the personal details of 73 million current and former AT&T customers, including birth dates and Social Security numbers, after their data appeared on the dark web. July 2024 Breach: In this breach, hackers infiltrated a third-party cloud platform, unlawfully downloading call and text records belonging to “nearly all” of AT&T’s mobile subscribers.

Following these incidents, multiple lawsuits were filed and later consolidated into two class-action cases, leading to the proposed $177 million settlement.

Who is Eligible for Compensation?

Current and former AT&T customers whose data was compromised in either or both of these data breaches are eligible to file a claim. The Kroll Settlement Administration (KSA) is managing the settlement process and is sending email notifications to eligible individuals from “[email protected]“. If you are unsure of your eligibility, you can contact the KSA directly at (833) 890-4930.

How Much Compensation Can You Receive?

The amount of compensation an eligible customer can receive depends on which breach they were affected by and the documented losses incurred:

March 2024 Breach: Those affected by the first breach can claim up to $5,000 for losses that occurred in 2019 or later, provided they supply supporting documentation.

Those affected by the first breach can claim up to for losses that occurred in 2019 or later, provided they supply supporting documentation. July 2024 Breach: Victims of the second breach are eligible for up to $2,500 for losses incurred on or after April 14, 2024.

Victims of the second breach are eligible for up to for losses incurred on or after April 14, 2024. Both Breaches: Customers impacted by both data breaches could potentially receive up to $7,500 for verified claims.

It is crucial that claimants provide documentation demonstrating that their losses are “fairly traceable” to the AT&T data breaches.

How to File a Claim

To file a claim, affected AT&T customers must complete a claim form by the November 18, 2025 deadline. Claims can be filed online by visiting TelecomDataSettlement.com and clicking "submit claim". You will be prompted to include information such as a class member ID, email address, AT&T account number, or full name. Additional documentation may be required to submit the claim. Filing a claim means you forfeit your right to sue AT&T over these specific data breaches.

The proposed settlement is still awaiting final approval, with a hearing scheduled for December 3, 2025, in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas. Payments will not be issued until after this court approval.