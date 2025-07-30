BAE Systems (LON: BA) Shares Dip After Guidance Upgrade Despite Strong First-Half Results

Shares of BAE Systems plc fell 1.87% to 1,787.00GBX on July 30, 2025, following the company’s announcement of robust first-half results alongside an upward revision of its full-year profit and sales guidance.

The decline comes despite the defense giant reporting a 13% increase in underlying EBIT to £1.55billion and lifting its forecast for annual EBIT growth to 9–11%, ahead of its previous 8–10% range.

The company also upgraded full-year sales expectations to 8–10% from a prior 7–9%, after sales surged 11% to £14.6billion in the first six months, buoyed by strong performances across all business sectors.

Investor response was tempered by a lower order intake of £13.2billion versus last year’s £15.1billion, along with a significant drop in free cash flow, which fell to £219million, largely due to outflows tied to recent acquisitions. Net debt also increased, standing at £6.1billion, reflecting the impact of debt financing in March.

Despite today’s share slump, BAE Systems remains one of the FTSE 100’s top performers, having gained around 60% since the start of the year amid heightened global defense spending and geopolitical tensions. CEO Charles Woodburn highlighted continued investment in new facilities and talent, reinforcing the group’s outlook as governments worldwide ramp up military expenditures.

Market analysts noted that, while short-term profit-taking might be driving current volatility, BAE’s broad product portfolio, proven execution, and upgraded guidance underpin its long-term growth momentum in the defense sector.