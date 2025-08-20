BAE Systems (LON:BA) shares slip 1% as UK inflation overshoot weighs on sentiment

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) fell 1.05% to 1,703.00 GBX by midday Wednesday, tracking broader weakness across UK equities after inflation data came in above forecasts, pressuring rate-cut expectations and risk appetite.

The drop follows a strong multi-month run for defence names, with BAE still up sharply year to date amid sustained global spending on security and capabilities.

The pullback mirrored a cautious tone across European markets as investors recalibrated for a potentially more constrained Bank of England policy path. Aerospace peer Rolls-Royce also traded lower, while energy major BP edged down as traders balanced resilient sector fundamentals against tighter financial conditions.

Despite today’s decline, analysts note BAE’s outlook remains underpinned by a deep order book, upgraded guidance, and steady cash generation supporting a progressive dividend policy.

The shares remain within sight of recent highs, with investors watching for further contract updates and clarity on budget trajectories across key NATO markets.

