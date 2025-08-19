BAE Systems (LSE: BA) Shares Fall 3.74% as Defense Stock Retreats from Recent Highs

BAE Systems plc (LON: BA) shares declined 3.74% to close at 1,723.50 GBX on Tuesday, representing a significant pullback from the defense contractor’s recent trading levels.

The stock opened at 1,777.50 GBX before falling to an intraday low of 1,739.50 GBX, reflecting broader selling pressure in the defense sector.

The decline comes after BAE Systems had been trading at elevated levels throughout much of August, reaching as high as 1,858.00 GBX on August 6. The stock remains well below its 52-week high of 1,998.50 GBX reached on June 5, 2025, but has still delivered strong gains over the longer term.

Strong Financial Performance Despite Stock Weakness

Despite Tuesday’s decline, BAE Systems has demonstrated robust financial performance in 2025. The company reported sales of £14.6 billion for the first half of 2025, representing an 11% increase from the previous year. Underlying profit (EBIT) rose 13% to £1.55 billion, while reported operating profit increased modestly by 2% to £1.3 billion

The company’s earnings performance has exceeded expectations, with earnings per share of $0.47 surpassing the estimated $0.46 for the latest quarter. However, revenue of approximately $18.63 billion fell short of the estimated $19.89 billion, highlighting some challenges in meeting top-line growth targets.