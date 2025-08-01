Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Acquires 10,166 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in Major Portfolio Move

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP has executed a significant expansion of its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX), acquiring an additional 10,166 shares during the first quarter of 2025.

This strategic transaction represents a 94.9% increase in the asset manager’s holdings of the global streaming leader, elevating its total stake to 20,879 shares—an investment valued at approximately $19 million based on recent market prices.

This notable acquisition comes amid sustained investor focus on the technology and streaming sectors, with Netflix continuing to capture attention following its strong second-quarter earnings and ambitious global content strategy.

At the time of writing, Netflix’s stock price is trading near all-time highs, recently marking an open of $1,188.00 and a 52-week peak of $1,340.93, reflecting robust growth momentum and market confidence in the company’s business fundamentals.

Baker Avenue Asset Management, known for its diversified and actively managed portfolios, has demonstrated renewed conviction in Netflix’s prospects despite recent sector-wide volatility. The firm’s move aligns with broader institutional investment patterns, as several high-profile shareholders have increased or initiated positions in the streaming giant during the recent earnings cycle.

For investors, this sizable stake increase by a respected asset manager underscores Netflix’s ongoing appeal as a technology sector bellwether. The company’s strong revenue trajectory, expanding subscriber base, and innovative content initiatives continue to drive positive sentiment on Wall Street.

As market participants look to position themselves ahead of potential further gains, the latest move by Baker Avenue Asset Management stands as a strong vote of confidence in Netflix’s growth story for the remainder of 2025.