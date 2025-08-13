Bank of America Securities has kept a Hold rating on Intel (INTC) and maintains a $25 price target.

This reflects a balance between some positive developments and ongoing challenges in key areas like x86 processing, foundry scale, and AI accelerators. The decision follows several updates about changes in Intel’s portfolio and leadership.

BofA believes Intel’s future is limited by how quickly it can improve profit margins and deal with market share issues, even with a more careful operating strategy.

BofA sees potential for better earnings if Intel delivers its next products—Panther Lake for PCs and Clearwater Forest for servers—on time.

They noted that gross margins could recover if these timelines are met, but adjusted their predictions for 2025-2026 earnings due to lower expectations for production use. Previously, BofA raised its target from $23 to $25 and shifted to a Neutral stance because of optimism about new CEO Lip-Bu Tan’s restructuring and focus on demand-driven investments, though they warned that long-term improvements depend on successful execution and wins in the market.

BofA also views Intel’s sale of a 51% stake in Altera to Silver Lake as a step toward focusing on key priorities and managing capital better. However, this move might slightly decrease profits due to Altera’s higher profit margins. The funds from this sale will likely support investments in advanced technologies and help stabilize Intel’s finances as the company aims for a long-term recovery.

In summary, BofA’s $25 target shows a cautious outlook that recognizes Intel’s leadership changes and strategic moves but emphasizes the need for proof in timely product delivery, improving margins, and better competitiveness before any growth in valuation can happen.