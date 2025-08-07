Bank of England Set to Cut Interest Rates as Growth Fears Overtake Inflation Concerns | uk interest rates

The Bank of England is widely expected to reduce its benchmark interest rate by 0.25 percentage points to 4% on Thursday, marking its fifth cut in the past year and setting rates at their lowest level in over two years.

This anticipated move reflects policymakers’ growing unease about sluggish economic growth and a cooling labour market, even as inflation remains above the central bank’s 2% target.

Investors and economists see today’s decision as a pivotal moment, given the continued pressure from high food prices, wage growth, and broader global uncertainties, including ongoing U.S. tariff actions and geopolitical tensions.

Despite June’s inflation hitting 3.6%—higher than expected and still well above the central bank’s desired rate—the Monetary Policy Committee appears set to prioritise economic support amid weak GDP numbers and a rise in jobless claims.

The vote among committee members is likely to be split, highlighting the challenge of balancing persistent domestic price pressures with signs of economic softness. Analysts forecast a three-way division, with some members advocating a larger cut and others favouring a hold, demonstrating the policy dilemma facing the Bank.

Today’s statement and Governor Andrew Bailey’s subsequent press conference will be closely watched for signals about future moves. While the consensus is for gradual, quarter-point rate reductions—potentially one more in November before a pause—the risk of inflation proving “sticky” remains high, raising uncertainty over the pace and scope of further easing.

The decision comes at a pivotal time for the UK economy, as policymakers aim to revive growth without fuelling another round of inflation.

For market participants, the Bank of England’s cautious approach signals ongoing uncertainty, with the path ahead likely to feature persistent debate about the balancing act between supporting recovery and containing price pressures.