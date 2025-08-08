Bank of Nova Scotia reduces Alibaba (baba) stake by 89.7% in Q1 filing

Bank of Nova Scotia sharply cut its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited during the first quarter, reducing its stake by 89.7%, according to the firm’s latest SEC disclosure

The filing shows Bank of Nova Scotia sold 45,923 shares in the period, leaving it with 5,273 shares of Alibaba, valued at approximately $697,000 at the time of the report

Separate disclosures indicate a broader pattern of institutional repositioning around Alibaba in recent months, including a 14.4% reduction by Scotia Capital Inc., which trimmed its holding to 29,816 shares valued at about $3.94 million as of the end of the quarter.

Market trackers also note active changes among other institutions’ Alibaba exposures through Q2, reinforcing a dynamic ownership backdrop as investors reassess China tech allocations and company-specific catalysts.