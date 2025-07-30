Barclays PLC (LON: BARC) Launches £1 Billion Share Buyback After Strong First-Half Profits

Barclays PLC has started a new share buyback program worth £1 billion ($1.3 billion) today. This move shows the bank’s commitment to returning money to its shareholders. It comes after better-than-expected first-half results, where pre-tax profits increased by 23% to £5.20 billion, greatly exceeding analyst predictions.

The buyback program will last until April 23, 2026, and Citigroup Global Markets Limited will manage it on the London Stock Exchange. All ordinary shares bought back will be canceled, which will lower the company’s overall share capital.

This action is part of a broader strategy for managing capital and was approved by shareholders at Barclays’ annual meeting on May 7, 2025. They allowed a maximum buyback of 1.44 billion shares.

This buyback is a key part of Barclays’ plan to return at least £10 billion to shareholders between 2024 and 2026, preferring buybacks over dividends. The decision is backed by strong first-half results, with total income growing by 12% to £14.90 billion, largely due to strong performance in investment banking and trading.

The bank’s trading divisions benefited from recent market changes, with revenues from fixed-income and equities both increasing by over 25%.

Along with the share buyback, Barclays has also raised its interim dividend by 3.4% to 3.0 pence per share. Together, these actions represent a total capital distribution of £1.4 billion for the first half of 2025, a 21% increase from the previous year. This signals management’s confidence in the bank’s financial health and future prospects.