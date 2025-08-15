Berkshire Hathaway Buys 5 Million UnitedHealth (NYSE: UNH) Shares, Signaling Major Healthcare Bet

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has made a significant move into the healthcare sector, acquiring a substantial stake in UnitedHealth Group. The investment powerhouse purchased 5 million shares in the health insurance giant during the second quarter, a move revealed in a recent regulatory filing that has captured the attention of Wall Street.

The new position, valued at approximately $1.6 billion, marks one of Berkshire’s most noteworthy acquisitions this year. This strategic purchase comes as UnitedHealth navigates a challenging period, and Buffett, a renowned value investor, may have identified an opportunity in the stock’s recent performance. The acquisition was disclosed in Berkshire’s quarterly 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Following the announcement, UnitedHealth’s shares experienced a significant surge in after-hours trading, jumping by over 10%. This market reaction, often dubbed the “Buffett Effect,” highlights the immense influence the legendary investor wields, as traders often follow his lead, trusting in his long-term investment acumen.

This major healthcare investment coincides with other adjustments in Berkshire’s massive portfolio. The conglomerate also exited its position in T-Mobile and trimmed its holdings in longtime favorites like Apple and Bank of America.

These calculated moves underscore a dynamic period of portfolio management for the firm as it continues to deploy its vast cash reserves into what it deems undervalued opportunities.