Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.B) Shares Slide as Earnings Miss and Buyback Drought Raise Investor Concerns | Berkshire Stock price

Berkshire Hathaway shares retreated more than 2% on Monday as investors digested a disappointing quarterly earnings report and expressed frustration over a continued lack of share buybacks.

The conglomerate, steered by Warren Buffett, posted a 4% decline in second-quarter operating earnings, totaling $11.16 billion—slipping from $11.6 billion a year earlier. Net income plunged 59% year over year to $12.37 billion, weighed down by a significant $3.8 billion write-down on its stake in Kraft Heinz and lower gains from stock investments.

The insurance segment, traditionally a pillar of Berkshire’s profitability, experienced notable challenges. While GEICO’s underwriting earnings rose, other primary and reinsurance units saw profits decline. The insurance division overall was the primary source of the year-over-year shortfall in operating earnings.

Despite robust results from Berkshire’s railroad and energy businesses, which both reported earnings growth for the quarter, these gains were insufficient to offset weaknesses elsewhere in the portfolio. Meanwhile, revenue from the manufacturing, service, and retail sectors also declined.

A key point of disappointment for shareholders was Berkshire’s ongoing reluctance to initiate share buybacks. This marks a full year without meaningful repurchases, fueling concerns about capital allocation during a period when the company’s cash hoard remains near all-time highs at $344 billion.

Instead, Berkshire continued its streak as a net seller of equities, offloading approximately $3 billion more than it bought during the quarter. This caution, while reflecting Buffett’s disciplined approach, left some investors unsettled—especially as peers lean into market opportunities via buybacks or acquisitions.