Berkshire Hathaway Reveals Major New Stakes in UnitedHealth Group (UNH), Nucor (NUE), and D.R. Horton (DHI)

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has unveiled significant new investments across the healthcare, industrial, and housing sectors, according to its latest regulatory filing.

The Berkshire established major positions in insurer UnitedHealth Group, steel producer Nucor, and homebuilder D.R. Horton, signaling a broad and strategic deployment of its capital.

The most substantial new purchase is a stake in UnitedHealth (UNH) valued at approximately $1.6 billion. Berkshire acquired 5 million shares in the healthcare giant during the second quarter, a move that sent the insurer’s stock soaring in after-hours trading. This investment is seen as a classic contrarian bet on a market leader facing recent headwinds

Berkshire also disclosed a significant new position in steel manufacturer Nucor (NUE), acquiring 6.6 million shares worth around $857 million. This was complemented by fresh investments in the homebuilding sector, including a new stake in D.R. Horton (DHI) valued at over $191 million and an increased position in fellow homebuilder Lennar.

These acquisitions were revealed in Berkshire’s second-quarter 13F filing, which provides a snapshot of the firm’s equity portfolio. The moves coincide with Berkshire trimming its holdings in Apple and selling its position in T-Mobile, highlighting a dynamic period of portfolio realignment as the investment powerhouse seeks out new opportunities in the market.