Berkshire Trims Apple (AAPL) Stake, Sells 20 Million Shares in Q2

Berkshire Hathaway continued to lighten its position in Apple during the second quarter, selling 20 million shares of the tech giant. The sale, revealed in a recent regulatory filing, reduces the conglomerate’s holdings to 280 million shares, a stake still valued at over $57 billion.

This latest transaction marks the first time Berkshire has sold Apple shares since the third quarter of 2024. The move further trims what was once a colossal holding of over 905 million shares, signaling a continued, albeit gradual, reduction in its exposure to the iPhone maker after a series of sales over the past year.

Despite the consistent selling, the reduction does not appear to signal a complete retreat from the stock. Apple remains, by a significant margin, the largest and most important equity investment in Berkshire Hathaway’s public portfolio, a testament to the long-term conviction Warren Buffett has held in the company.

The trimming of the Apple stake coincides with a strategic reallocation of capital into new ventures. The cash from the sale appears to have been redeployed into fresh, substantial investments in healthcare leader UnitedHealth Group, steel producer Nucor, and homebuilder D.R. Horton, reflecting a dynamic shift in the firm’s portfolio.