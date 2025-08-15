BigBear.ai and Narval Launch AI Cargo Security Platform in Panama

BigBear.ai, a prominent provider of artificial intelligence solutions for national security, has partnered with Narval Holding Corp. to launch a next-generation cargo security management system in Panama.

The initiative aims to safeguard the global supply chain, improve transparency, and combat illicit trafficking through a key international trade corridor.

Leveraging Panama’s strategic position as a global logistics hub centered around the Panama Canal, the new solution will set a new standard for cargo integrity. The platform uses AI and biometric verification to link drivers and their vehicles directly to specific cargo containers and their security seals, creating an unbroken chain of custody from origin to destination.

This advanced system integrates real-time driver and cargo tracking with a centralized command platform. This allows operators to monitor cargo flows with high precision, detect anomalies that may indicate tampering or smuggling, and generate actionable intelligence to disrupt criminal networks operating within international shipping lanes.

The collaboration represents a significant step forward in securing global trade routes, with plans to expand the solution across the region and to other critical international corridors.

By combining advanced AI with real-time monitoring, the partnership seeks to provide unprecedented visibility and control to governments, port operators, and shipping lines worldwide.