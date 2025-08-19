BigBear.ai (BBAI) Holdings Shares Crash 26% After Earnings Miss and Guidance Cut

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. plummeted 26% in Monday trading following a disastrous second-quarter earnings report that missed Wall Street estimates and forced management to slash full-year revenue guidance.

The artificial intelligence company reported Q2 revenue of $32.5 million, falling well short of analyst expectations for $40.6 million. More concerning for investors, BigBear.ai cut its 2025 revenue outlook to a range of $125-140 million, down from previous forecasts of $167.74 million.

Chief Executive officials cited “unforeseen disruptions in army projects” as the primary driver behind the reduced guidance, highlighting the company’s vulnerability to government contract volatility.

The earnings disappointment extended beyond the top line. BigBear.ai posted an adjusted EBITDA loss of $8.5 million for the quarter, compared to a $3.7 million profit in the same period last year. Total expenses ballooned to $48.37 million against revenue of just $32.47 million, raising questions about cost discipline.

Under generally accepted accounting principles, the losses were even more severe. The company recorded a net loss from continuing operations of $228.61 million and negative EBITDA of $218.71 million, reflecting what analysts described as significant operational inefficiencies.

BigBear.ai also withdrew its adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2025, citing market uncertainties and strategic shifts. The move compounded investor concerns about management’s ability to provide reliable financial forecasts.

Despite maintaining a current ratio of 1.9, which suggests adequate short-term liquidity, BigBear.ai carries $111.18 million in long-term debt. The debt burden adds pressure on management to generate positive cash flows amid the current operational challenges.

The stock closed at $5.85, extending year-to-date losses as investors reassess the company’s prospects in the competitive AI sector. Even after the sharp decline, analysts warn that risks remain elevated given the company’s dependence on unpredictable government contracts and ongoing profitability challenges.