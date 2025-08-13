BigBear.ai (BBAI) Plunges After Q2 Miss and Guidance Cut, But Some See Long-Term Upside

BigBear.ai shares sank more than 20% after the company posted a steep second-quarter miss and slashed full-year revenue guidance, citing disruptions in U.S. federal contracts—particularly on Army programs amid efficiency and data-architecture consolidation efforts.

The AI decision-intelligence provider now expects 2025 revenue of $125 million to $140 million, down from a prior $160 million to $180 million range, while also withdrawing adjusted EBITDA guidance.

Q2 revenue fell 18% year over year to $32.5 million, missing estimates by roughly 21%, while the company reported a sharply wider net loss driven by non-cash derivative revaluation and a goodwill impairment charge; adjusted EBITDA registered a larger loss versus last year on lower gross margin and higher R&D spend.

The stock’s slide reflects investor concern over near-term visibility in federal contracts and the timing of backlog conversion after management highlighted Army-related program impacts this quarter.

Even so, some analysts emphasized BigBear.ai’s strengthened balance sheet and strategic positioning, pointing to a record $390.8 million cash balance, a $380 million backlog, and expanding opportunities tied to homeland security and defense modernization, as potential underpinnings for long-term growth.

Management also flagged international expansion via a new UAE partnership and framing from upcoming U.S. funding initiatives that align with the company’s mission-ready AI focus.