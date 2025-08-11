BigBear.ai (BBAI) Set to Report Q2 Results After Market; Stock Dips Ahead of Print

BigBear.ai will release second-quarter 2025 results today, August 11, at approximately 4:15 p.m. ET, followed by an earnings call later this evening, according to the company’s investor relations site. Consensus calls for a loss per share of $0.06 and revenue of about $40.58 million, implying roughly 2% year-over-year growth and continued pressure on profitability.

Ahead of the report, previews highlight muted near-term growth, with Street models clustered around flat-to-low single-digit revenue gains and no clear catalyst for margin inflection this quarter.

Recent coverage underscores BigBear.ai’s reliance on federal contracts, a $385 million backlog up about 30% year over year, and ongoing deployments across defense, aviation screening, and critical infrastructure as potential supports for second-half momentum.

The company reaffirmed full-year guidance earlier, pointing to $160 million–$180 million in 2025 revenue amid an improved cash position and reduced debt exiting Q1.

Investor focus tonight will center on contract timing and conversion from backlog to revenue, any updates tied to defense program awards such as Orion, gross margin trajectory, and cash burn versus liquidity following Q1’s balance sheet improvements. Options pricing implies the market is braced for a double-digit post-earnings move, reflecting the stock’s historically elevated volatility around results.