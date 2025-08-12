BigBear.ai (BBAI) share plunges premarket after Q2 revenue miss and guidance cut

BigBear.ai fell about 30% in premarket trading after posting a sharp second-quarter revenue shortfall and slashing its full-year outlook, as disruptions on U.S. Army programs weighed on results and visibility. Revenue declined 18% year over year to $32.5 million versus Street expectations near $41 million, while gross margin contracted to 25% from 27.8%.

The company reported a net loss of $228.6 million, driven largely by non-cash items including $135.8 million of derivative liability fair-value changes tied to convertible notes and warrants, and a $70.6 million goodwill impairment. Adjusted EBITDA registered at -$8.5 million compared with -$3.7 million a year ago, reflecting lower gross profit and higher R&D expense.

Management cut 2025 revenue guidance to $125 million–$140 million from prior ranges cited by analysts around $160 million–$180 million, and withdrew adjusted EBITDA guidance amid federal efficiency efforts and anticipated growth investments in the back half.

The company ended the quarter with $380 million in backlog and highlighted a record cash balance of about $391 million following capital-raising activities, positioning for organic and inorganic investments.

CEO Kevin McAleenan pointed to expected tailwinds from the so-called “One Big Beautiful Bill,” describing a prospective surge in Homeland Security and Defense funding, while noting international expansion via a UAE partnership under the IHC umbrella.

Still, investors focused on the immediate reset: a sizable sales miss, lower outlook, and elevated non-cash charges that together drove the stock’s slide, with some outlets noting after-hours and premarket declines of roughly 30% following the release.