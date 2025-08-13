BigBear.ai (BBAI) Shares Plunge as Q2 Miss, Guidance Cut Overshadow Record Cash and Backlog

BigBear.ai shares tumbled after the company posted a sharp year-over-year revenue decline, a widened net loss driven by non-cash charges, and lowered full-year guidance, despite ending the quarter with record cash and a sizable federal backlog.

Revenue fell 18% to $32.5 million, hurt by lower volumes on certain U.S. Army programs as customers consolidate and modernize data architectures, while gross margin slipped to 25.0% from 27.8% a year earlier. The company reported a net loss of $228.6 million, primarily due to $135.8 million related to changes in derivative liabilities and a $70.6 million goodwill impairment, with adjusted EBITDA at -$8.5 million.

Management cut its 2025 revenue outlook to $125–$140 million and withdrew adjusted EBITDA guidance, citing uncertainty around Army programs and planned growth investments in the second half. Investors reacted sharply, with the stock sliding more than 20%–30% following the update, as the miss versus revenue expectations and guidance reset weighed on sentiment.

Offsetting headwinds, BigBear.ai closed the quarter with $390.8 million in cash and a $380 million backlog, positioning the company to fund organic initiatives and potential acquisitions while it navigates federal program timing and execution risks.

Management also highlighted international expansion via a new UAE partnership and potential opportunities tied to increased U.S. government funding for homeland security and defense technology.

Market focus now turns to backlog conversion, clarity on Army program timing, and signs of margin stabilization as the company prioritizes disciplined investment and execution through the remainder of 2025.