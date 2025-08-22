BigBear.ai (BBAI) Stock Down 21% Since Q2 Earnings as Revenue Miss Sparks Investor Exodus

BigBear.ai Holdings shares have tumbled 21% since reporting second-quarter earnings, with the AI defense contractor facing mounting investor skepticism after missing revenue targets and slashing full-year guidance for the second time this year.

The stock currently trades around $5.61 following a dramatic selloff that began August 11 when the company reported Q2 revenue of $32.5 million, down 18% year-over-year and missing analyst estimates by over 20%. The disappointing results prompted management to cut 2025 revenue guidance from $160-180 million to just $125-140 million.

BigBear.ai attributed the shortfall to disruptions in U.S. Army programs as federal efficiency initiatives impacted defense contracts. The company’s adjusted EBITDA loss widened to $8.5 million from $3.7 million in the prior year, while net losses ballooned to $228.6 million due to non-cash charges and a $71 million goodwill impairment.

Management withdrew full-year EBITDA guidance entirely, citing uncertainty around federal program timing and contract conversions. The guidance cuts marked the second reduction this year, raising questions about the company’s ability to execute on its government contracting pipeline.

Despite the challenges, BigBear.ai maintains a $380 million contract backlog and $390.8 million in cash, providing financial runway for operations. The company’s forward price-to-sales ratio of 10.37 sits below the industry average, though analysts note this reflects fundamental concerns rather than value.

Zacks Investment Research assigned the stock a Sell rating, citing negative earnings momentum and execution risks. Forbes analysts argue the 30% decline doesn’t make shares attractive, noting the stock still trades at elevated revenue multiples compared to historical averages.

The stock had surged 375% over 12 months before the recent decline, highlighting the extreme volatility in defense AI plays. While BigBear.ai operates in a promising sector intersection, its struggles to capitalize on strong defense spending tailwinds suggest investors should await clearer execution before considering the dip.