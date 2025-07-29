BigBear.ai Deploys AI Solutions at LAX, DFW: Global Expansion in Focus as Stock Outperforms

BigBear.ai Holdings is rapidly advancing its position in the AI solutions market, recently deploying advanced technologies at major U.S. airports, including Los Angeles International (LAX) and Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW).

The company’s AI-based offerings, such as Pangiam Threat Detection and veriScan, now play a critical role in enhancing operational efficiency and strengthening traveler security at pivotal national entry points.

The firm’s solutions have also been integrated at Denver International Airport and the Port of Seattle, enabling improvements in primary arrivals processing for both travelers and authorities.

Fueled by robust U.S. demand, BigBear.ai recorded a 30% year-over-year increase in backlog, which stood at $384.9 million as of March 31, 2025. The company’s growth ambitions extend beyond U.S. borders, evidenced by a strategic partnership with Smiths Detection in April 2025.

This collaboration aims to merge BigBear.ai’s AI-powered threat detection technologies with Smiths Detection’s global security screening infrastructure, positioning BigBear.ai to tap new markets worldwide.

The competitive landscape remains intense, with peers like Palantir Technologies and SentinelOne pursuing similar global AI expansion strategies. Palantir continues to scale its platforms across commercial and government sectors internationally, while SentinelOne is growing its cybersecurity presence through collaborations and international operations.

BigBear.ai’s stock has been a standout performer, soaring 102% over the last three months and outpacing both industry peers and broader indexes. Despite such momentum, shares are still trading at a relative discount compared with sector equivalents, offering potential value for investors.

Near-term macroeconomic risks persist, but BigBear.ai’s focus on international expansion and strong market fundamentals suggest continued long-term growth and profitability.