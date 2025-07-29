BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE: BBAI) Shares Slide Despite Surging Backlog and AI Expansion

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE: BBAI) saw its shares dip 3.92% to $6.87 in Tuesday trading, despite the company’s growing role in the artificial intelligence sector and a robust year-over-year jump in sales backlog.

This volatility comes amid a standout year for the stock, which has surged more than 350% over the last 12 months, outpacing many AI peers and drawing significant attention from both institutional and retail investors.

Market participants are closely watching BigBear.ai after the company posted first-quarter 2025 revenue of $34.76million and reported its sales backlog increased by 30% year-over-year to reach $384.9million.

While the topline momentum underscores strong demand for the company’s AI-driven decision intelligence solutions—used in sectors ranging from national security and logistics to commercial threat detection—BigBear.ai remains in a high-growth, unprofitable phase.

The firm recorded a net loss of $61.99million for the latest quarter, a notable improvement from the previous three months but a reminder of the investment risks inherent in rapidly scaling technology companies.

BigBear.ai has continued to expand its international presence with strategic partnerships in the Middle East and ongoing deployments in U.S. airports and defense projects. Notably, its participation in major security initiatives signals growing interest in its advanced predictive analytics and digital twin technologies.

However, competitive pressures from rivals like Palantir and SentinelOne persist, and analysts remain cautious, with target prices on BBAI spread between $3.50 and $9.00 per share.

With the next earnings report scheduled for August 11, investors are keen to gauge whether BigBear.ai can continue accelerating revenue while progressing toward profitability. For now, the company’s sharp share price fluctuations reflect both the promise and risk inherent in this dynamic corner of the AI market.