BigBear.ai Q2 2025 Earnings Preview: Date, Street Targets, and Key Watch Items

BigBear.ai is slated to report Q2 2025 results on Monday, August 11, after the market close, with the conference call scheduled for 4:30pm ET, according to the company’s announcement and earnings calendars.

Consensus heading into the print centers on revenue around $41 million and an EPS loss near $0.06–$0.07, modestly above last quarter’s $34.8 million revenue and a -$0.10 EPS that missed expectations due to higher operating spend and funding timing.

Setups into the quarter are shaped by a growing defense pipeline and backlog, including the previously awarded 5-year, $165.15 million U.S. Army Global Force Information Management production contract, which underpins multi-year visibility but ramps over time rather than all at once.

Sell-side previews emphasize whether execution can translate recent wins and strategic alignment into sequential growth, with investors watching for stabilization in margins after Q1’s adjusted EBITDA loss and a slight gross margin improvement to 21.3%

Options positioning implies the potential for a sizable post-earnings swing, with trackers noting elevated implied volatility around the event; traders often gauge this via at-the-money straddles closest to the report, reflected on options pages and flow monitors tracked by market data sites.

Near term, the focus is on bookings cadence, backlog conversion, and any update to full-year guardrails after Q1 management reaffirmed 2025 guidance despite near-term variability.

Key watch items for the call: