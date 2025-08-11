BigBear.ai Q2 Preview: Modest Revenue Growth, Wider Loss Expected as Backlog and Defense Wins Build

BigBear.ai reports second-quarter 2025 results after the close on August 11, with Wall Street looking for revenue around $40.6 million, up roughly 2%–3% year over year, and a per‑share loss of $0.06, slightly wider than last year’s $0.05 loss.

The company affirmed full‑year 2025 revenue guidance of $160 million–$180 million after Q1, implying mid‑single‑digit growth versus 2024, but below prior Street expectations, keeping execution and contract timing in sharp focus.

Investors will parse whether expanding federal work begins to translate into stronger topline conversion, given a reported backlog of about $385 million at Q1-end and recent awards tied to defense and homeland security use cases, including decision-support and airport security deployments.

Management flagged government funding delays that pressured Q1 adjusted EBITDA and SG&A leverage; any signs of improved utilization, operating discipline, or faster backlog burn could be incremental positives for margin trajectory in 2H25.

Balance sheet resilience remains a watch item after BigBear.ai ended Q1 with $107.6 million in cash and reduced convertible debt through voluntary conversions and warrant exercises; sustained liquidity alongside narrowing losses would support the multiyear investment case despite ongoing dilution concerns. Options markets imply an elevated post‑print move near 18% in either direction, underscoring the binary setup around guidance reiteration and visibility into larger programs.

Key swing factors into the print: cadence of federal contract execution, progress commercializing platforms like ConductorOS, mix shift toward higher‑margin analytics, and any update to the FY25 outlook or backlog growth pace.

With the stock up sharply year to date and consensus still modeling modest 2025 revenue growth and a smaller full‑year loss, the bar centers on delivery against near‑term milestones while demonstrating a clearer path toward operating leverage.