BigBear.ai stock plunges as government contract uncertainty forces guidance cut

BigBear.ai shares tumbled more than 25% after the defense-focused AI firm slashed full-year revenue guidance and withdrew its adjusted EBITDA outlook, citing disruptions and uncertainty across U.S. Army programs tied to federal efficiency initiatives and data-architecture consolidation.

The company now expects 2025 revenue of $125 million to $140 million, down from a prior $160 million to $180 million range, with management flagging increased second-half spending alongside contracting headwinds.

The sell-off accelerated after a sharp second-quarter miss: revenue fell 18% year over year to $32.5 million versus estimates near $41 million, while net loss widened to a $0.71 per-share loss compared with a consensus loss of $0.06.

Management emphasized that Army program volume declines and procurement adjustments drove the shortfall, prompting the withdrawal of adjusted EBITDA guidance amid reduced visibility on award timing and task order activity.

Despite the near-term reset, BigBear.ai pointed to a record cash balance of about $391 million as a buffer to fund “transformational investments,” and highlighted a federal pipeline aligned with anticipated Homeland Security and Defense outlays under pending legislation focused on disruptive technologies.

Still, investors are demanding concrete evidence of contract conversion and margin traction before underwriting a rapid rebound, especially after a strong year-to-date rally that left the stock vulnerable to execution risk.