Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller Dumps Palantir (PLTR) for Eli Lilly (lly) as Drug Stock Rally Accelerates

Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller has made a decisive move in his portfolio, unloading his entire stake in Palantir Technologies and piling into pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly for three consecutive quarters. This strategic shift highlights Druckenmiller’s evolving outlook on high-growth technology and healthcare, and signals growing confidence in the drug sector’s prospects as artificial intelligence valuations reach new heights.

Druckenmiller’s Duquesne Family Office, renowned for its market acumen, exited Palantir completely between March 2024 and March 2025. Palantir, once a darling of the AI boom, delivered a staggering 340% gain in 2023, making it the S&P 500’s top performer.

However, Druckenmiller saw fit to cash out as Palantir’s valuation soared above 100 times sales, a level many analysts consider unsustainable. This divestment came alongside his exit from other high-flying AI names, including Nvidia, as competition and stretched valuations prompted a reassessment of risk and reward in the sector.

Meanwhile, Druckenmiller has been steadily increasing his position in Eli Lilly, a pharmaceutical powerhouse riding a wave of momentum from its blockbuster GLP-1 drugs, Mounjaro and Zepbound. In the first quarter of 2025 alone, Druckenmiller boosted his Lilly holdings by 52%, bringing his total to nearly 95,000 shares valued at approximately $73 million. This marks the third consecutive quarter of accumulation, underscoring his conviction in the company’s long-term growth trajectory.

Eli Lilly’s recent performance has been nothing short of remarkable. The company reported a 45% jump in quarterly revenue, fueled by surging demand for its diabetes and weight-loss medications. Mounjaro and Zepbound together generated over $6 billion in sales in the first quarter of 2025, and analysts expect the weight-loss drug market to reach $95 billion annually by 2030. Lilly is also advancing an oral weight-loss candidate, orforglipron, which could further expand its market share if approved.

Druckenmiller’s pivot from high-valuation AI stocks to a dominant player in the pharmaceutical sector reflects a broader trend among sophisticated investors seeking sustainable growth and defensible market positions.

As Eli Lilly continues to deliver robust results and pipeline catalysts, Druckenmiller’s bet on the “unstoppable” drug stock appears well-timed, cementing his reputation for anticipating market shifts and capitalizing on emerging opportunities.