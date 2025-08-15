Bitcoin and XRP Tumble as Over $1 Billion in Liquidations Rattle Crypto Markets

The cryptocurrency market experienced a sharp and sudden downturn on Friday, as a wave of selling pressure dragged down major digital assets.

Bitcoin led the retreat, pulling back significantly from its recent all-time high, while major altcoins like XRP suffered even steeper losses, wiping out billions in market value and triggering massive liquidations.

Bitcoin tumbled to around $119,000, a stark reversal after the leading cryptocurrency had soared to a new record high of over $124,000 just 24 hours earlier. The sudden drop was fueled by a “flash crash” that saw more than $1 billion in leveraged long positions liquidated across the market, indicating that excessive optimism had left traders vulnerable to a correction.

The sell-off had an immediate and severe impact on altcoins, with XRP dropping by as much as 7%. The decline in XRP was exacerbated by a combination of factors, including profit-taking after its dramatic rally following the favorable resolution of its long-running legal battle with the SEC, as well as the broader risk-off sentiment sweeping through the market.

Analysts point to a confluence of factors driving the downturn. Beyond the unwinding of leverage, troubling U.S. inflation data appears to have spooked investors, prompting a flight from riskier assets.

While the long-term institutional adoption narrative for crypto remains intact, the sharp pullback serves as a stark reminder of the market’s inherent volatility and its sensitivity to both macroeconomic pressures and internal market dynamics.