Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH, XRP rally as Trump moves to allow crypto in 401(k) plans

Crypto markets extended gains after President Donald Trump signed an executive order directing regulators to open 401(k) retirement plans to alternative assets, including cryptocurrencies, a structural tailwind that investors see boosting long‑term demand and legitimizing digital assets within mainstream portfolios.

The policy shift, which tasks the Labor Department with revising fiduciary guidance under ERISA, catalyzed fresh inflows and a broad risk‑on bid across majors, with Bitcoin hovering above $117,000 and eyeing a breakout from a multi‑week bull flag pattern.

Bitcoin (BTC): Momentum favors an upside continuation if price holds recent higher lows, with traders watching resistance around $120,000 and the prior all‑time high region near $123,000; a decisive breakout from the flag targets the 125,000 area, while support sits at 114,555–112,000, where failure would invalidate the setup and risk a deeper pullback.

The macro kicker from 401(k) access—pending agency rulemaking—strengthens the medium‑term demand narrative, potentially reinforcing ETF inflows and institutional allocation frameworks

Ethereum (ETH): ETH consolidated just below key supply after reclaiming short‑term moving averages, with spot indications near $3,690 and resistance at $3,733/$3,880 ahead of the psychologically important $4,000 handle; support layers at $3,630/$3,529 guard trend integrity, with momentum signals modestly bullish on higher time frames.

Should BTC break higher, rotation into ETH could accelerate, particularly if risk appetite broadens alongside regulatory clarity that normalizes crypto within retirement architecture.

Ripple (XRP): XRP outperformed on a double‑digit surge to roughly $3.30 as traders positioned for heightened volatility, with technicals flagging a potential extension if the bull flag structure confirms and liquidity persists. A sustained close above recent highs would open room toward prior cycle objectives, though the path remains sensitive to headline risk and broader market beta to Bitcoin’s directionality.

Bottom line: Policy momentum from Washington has shifted sentiment decisively, setting up a constructive tape into August with BTC positioned for a flag breakout, ETH coiling beneath $4,000, and XRP leveraging relative strength; risk management remains paramount around clearly defined support levels as the market prices a slower, procedural rollout of 401(k) access through forthcoming Labor Department guidance.reuters+6