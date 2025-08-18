Bitcoin Price, Ethereum, XRP Fall: Two Key Reasons Driving the Crypto Pullback

The cryptocurrency market faced fresh turbulence today, with Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP all seeing notable declines as traders recalibrate expectations in response to macroeconomic and regulatory developments.

Bitcoin, after reaching highs near $124,000 in July, slid nearly 5% over the past week and is now hovering around $115,000. Ethereum mirrored this sentiment, trading below $4,450 after a recent rally, while XRP also pulled back from recent peaks.

There are two central factors behind the current crypto retreat. First, ongoing uncertainty around U.S. monetary policy is dampening risk appetite. The Federal Reserve’s decision to hold interest rates steady, coupled with strong labor market data, has reinforced the likelihood of higher rates for an extended period.

This scenario traditionally pushes investors toward safe-haven assets and reduces liquidity in speculative markets such as cryptocurrencies. The anticipated interest-rate cuts have yet to materialize, causing market participants to reassess near-term prospects for digital assets.

Second, technical and structural signals point to consolidation and profit-taking after a strong run-up in prices. Bitcoin failed to break above critical resistance levels, triggering a wave of selling as traders locked in gains. Institutional outflows from major crypto ETFs have accelerated, with nearly $812 million withdrawn from Bitcoin products just in the past week. Ethereum has seen a pause in its previous inflows, and overall participation in key DeFi projects has declined—a sign that both retail and institutional players are scaling back risk amid heightened geopolitical tensions and ongoing regulatory scrutiny.

The current correction does not indicate a fundamental shift in the digital asset space but rather reflects the market’s adjustment to less favorable macroeconomic conditions and waning technical momentum.

As investors await clearer signals from policymakers and regulators, volatility may persist, and selective positioning is likely to continue. Crypto traders should remain vigilant, focusing on support and resistance levels as the sector navigates these uncertain waters.