BitMine (BMNR) Becomes First ETH Treasury Company to Cross 1M ETH Milestone

BitMine Immersion Technologies has emerged as the largest corporate holder of Ethereum, with disclosures and third-party reports indicating the company’s ETH treasury now exceeds 1 million coins following a rapid accumulation campaign launched in early July 2025.

Recent communications from the company and market trackers cite holdings first surpassing 566,000 ETH by late July, then 833,000 ETH in early August, before signaling a jump toward 1.2 million ETH as purchases accelerated.

The strategy—framed internally as a bid to acquire 5% of ETH’s circulating supply—has been financed through sizable capital raises and a newly formalized 10-year treasury mandate detailed in BitMine’s July 8 Form 8-K, which outlined consulting and advisory agreements, as well as combined cash and crypto private placements totaling roughly $252 million at launch.

As ETH rallied, BitMine’s holdings quickly reached multi‑billion‑dollar valuations, coinciding with sharp gains in BMNR shares and expanding liquidity in the stock, according to multiple outlets covering the company’s treasury trajectory.

BitMine’s pace has also reset the competitive landscape among emerging ETH treasuries, with SharpLink Gaming disclosing 521,939 ETH as of early August after a $200 million direct offering to expand its reserve and staking activity, underscoring growing institutional adoption of ETH as a treasury asset class. Market reporting notes that BitMine’s approach emphasizes staking and active treasury management to grow ETH-per-share, while leveraging capital markets to scale faster than peers.

The milestone reinforces Ethereum’s rising role in corporate balance sheet strategy amid a broader crypto uptrend, but it also heightens exposure to market volatility and governance demands tied to large-scale digital asset management.

For investors tracking treasury-led crypto equities, the focus now shifts to BitMine’s execution on staking yields, capital allocation, and risk controls as it advances toward an ambitious 5% ownership target of ETH’s supply.