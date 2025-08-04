BitMine (BMNR) Immersion Surpasses 833,000 ETH, Becomes World’s Largest Ethereum Treasury with $2.9 Billion Holdings

BitMine Immersion Technologies (NYSE American: BMNR) has firmly established itself as the world’s largest corporate Ethereum (ETH) treasury, with holdings now exceeding 833,000 ETH tokens valued at over $2.9 billion as of August 3, 2025.

This staggering accumulation was achieved in just 35 days after the company launched its ETH Treasury strategy at the end of June.

BitMine’s goal is to eventually secure 5% of all ETH in circulation, a strategy that not only positions it as the largest ETH holder globally but also as the third largest overall crypto treasury, trailing only MicroStrategy and Mara Blockchain by total digital asset value.

The rapid execution and scale of BitMine’s treasury play have attracted notable institutional investors, including Bill Miller III, Cathie Wood, Pantera, and Founders Fund, underscoring Wall Street’s confidence in the company’s digital infrastructure ambitions.

In addition to its massive ETH reserves, BitMine has disclosed modest Bitcoin holdings and outlined plans to deploy staking operations, aiming to generate recurring yield from its ETH assets.

BitMine’s stock has drawn remarkable trading activity, with average daily volumes reaching $1.6 billion, making it the 42nd most traded American stock by dollar value.

The aggressive treasury expansion and stock liquidity highlight BitMine’s emergence as a unique, ETH-backed public vehicle—providing equity investors with direct exposure to Ethereum’s long-term value and adoption cycles.

As the company pivots toward staking and broader crypto infrastructure services, its unprecedented ETH position and influential backing are likely to keep it at the center of both digital asset and equity market discussions.