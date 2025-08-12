BitMine (BMNR) Stock Surges as BitMine Immersion Claims World’s Largest ETH Treasury

BitMine Immersion Technologies jumped after the company disclosed its Ethereum holdings now exceed 1.15 million tokens valued at more than $4.96 billion, a scale it says makes BMNR the world’s largest corporate ETH treasury.

The latest accumulation followed roughly $2 billion of additional purchases in the past week, lifting its stash from about 833,000 ETH and accelerating a strategy launched in late June to build a listed proxy for Ethereum exposure.

Shares extended a multi-session rally as traders priced in the mark-to-market impact of ETH’s climb toward new cycle highs and the signaling effect of a fast-growing, liquid crypto-treasury vehicle. BMNR’s average daily trading volume reached about $2.2 billion last week, ranking among the 25 most traded U.S.-listed stocks, and the company has outlined plans to stake ETH for yield while targeting up to 5% of total supply over time.

The company’s announcement cited interest from prominent institutional backers and framed its treasury build as part of a broader push to become a leading exchange-listed Ethereum exposure instrument, positioning alongside high-profile corporate crypto treasuries in other assets.

Momentum has been reinforced by ETH’s recent rally, which delivered sizable unrealized gains on BMNR’s cost basis and helped propel the stock through recent highs during premarket and intraday sessions.

While the rapid balance-sheet expansion and liquidity have captivated market participants, the strategy concentrates risk in a single, volatile digital asset and ties equity performance closely to Ethereum price direction and staking economics.

Near term, investors will watch for additional treasury updates, any changes to capital allocation—including buybacks or shelf utilization—and the cadence of staking deployment as BMNR seeks to translate portfolio scale into sustainable shareholder value.