BitMine (BMNR) Stock Surges as Company Becomes World’s Largest Ethereum Holder

BitMine Immersion Technologies shares rallied after the company disclosed it now holds 833,137 ETH—valued at roughly $2.9–$3.0 billion—making it the world’s largest corporate holder of Ethereum and catapulting the stock into one of the market’s most closely watched crypto-proxy trades.

The accumulation, executed over just 35 days as part of a newly formalized treasury strategy, positions BitMine among the top three public crypto treasuries by asset value, behind only MicroStrategy and MARA, according to multiple market reports and the company’s announcement.

The move has ignited heavy trading volumes and sharp price gains in BMNR this week, with momentum amplified by growing institutional interest and commentary from high-profile market participants.

Management has framed the ETH-first balance sheet pivot as a long-term strategic bet on digital infrastructure, with plans that include potential staking to generate yield on the holdings and an ambition to ultimately acquire as much as 5% of total ETH supply over time.

Price action has tracked the headlines: BMNR extended a multi-session advance as investors recalibrated the company’s equity value to the enlarged crypto treasury, while social and retail interest accelerated the move. Real-time dashboards and broker data highlighted strong intraday ranges and elevated turnover as the stock reacted to each incremental update on treasury size and capital allocation steps, including a recently announced $1 billion repurchase plan aimed at optimizing shareholder value during the transition.

The setup remains highly sensitive to Ethereum’s path. Analysts and market observers note that BMNR’s equity now behaves as a leveraged proxy on ETH, with upside tethered to spot price strength and downside should crypto markets weaken or volatility spike.

For now, the combination of record ETH holdings, deepening liquidity in the shares, and rising institutional sponsorship has placed BitMine at the center of the market’s current crypto-treasury narrative.