Blade, Joby (NYSE: JOBY) Shares Rally as $125 Million Ridesharing Deal Reshapes Air Mobility Sector

Shares of Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) soared on Monday, climbing more than 13% to $19.41, after the company announced a $125 million deal with Blade Air Mobility to advance the urban helicopter ridesharing business.

The agreement, which combines the expertise and reach of two leading innovators in aerial mobility, has galvanized market confidence and sent both companies’ shares sharply higher.

Under the deal, Joby will provide its cutting-edge eVTOL aircraft and operational support to Blade’s helicopter ridesharing platform, accelerating the shift from conventional helicopters to quieter, emissions-free electric aircraft in major metropolitan areas.

The partnership includes significant fleet commitments and signals strong operator validation for Joby’s technology ahead of commercial passenger launches.

Market participants have responded favorably, interpreting the announcement as an inflection point for the air mobility industry. The collaboration streamlines efforts to commercialize urban air transport, addressing growing demand for faster, greener, and more accessible city-to-city travel.

The joint venture is also expected to bolster both companies’ strategic positions as regulatory frameworks mature and the industry edges closer to scaled passenger operations.

Investors are focused on the deal’s potential to fast-track Blade’s fleet modernization and expand Joby’s ecosystem, as eVTOL aircraft inch toward regulatory approval in the United States. This partnership underscores growing institutional interest in sustainable transportation and strengthens Joby’s leadership among advanced air mobility players.

As Joby Aviation’s stock continues to rally and Blade’s momentum builds, the spotlight will remain on the execution of this innovative partnership and upcoming milestones in electric air travel. The market’s robust reaction highlights broadening investor conviction in the future of emissions-free urban aerial ridesharing.