Block (ASX: XYZ) shares jump as upgraded 2025 gross profit outlook underscores resilient spending

Block’s CDIs climbed on the ASX after the company raised its full‑year 2025 gross profit guidance to $10.17 billion from $9.96 billion, citing resilient consumer spending across Cash App and Square.

The guidance lift followed a second‑quarter update showing gross profit up about 14% year over year to roughly $2.54 billion, with management pointing to healthy transaction activity and improving operating leverage.

Cash App gross profit rose about 16% in the quarter while Square increased roughly 11%, reinforcing broad‑based momentum across consumer and merchant ecosystems.

Investors also keyed in on profitability metrics: Block reported adjusted earnings of about $0.62 per share for Q2 alongside operating income expansion, helping to reset expectations after earlier caution this year.

The company’s outlook implies sustained double‑digit growth into the second half, with commentary indicating mid‑teens gross profit expansion and disciplined expense control to defend margins.

Market reactions were swift, with shares rallying as the upgraded trajectory suggested execution is improving despite a mixed competitive backdrop in payments and point‑of‑sale software.

On the local tape, Block CDI last traded around A$125.11, up 7.44% on the session, reflecting the global move after the guidance upgrade and Q2 print. For equity holders, the focus now turns to delivery against the raised run‑rate, including third‑quarter cadence where management flagged continued growth supported by product velocity and engagement across Cash App and Square.

Analysts highlighted that gross payment volume growth near 10% and accelerating Cash App trends offer a constructive setup if operating discipline persists through year‑end.