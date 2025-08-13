BLSH IPO: CoinDesk Owner Starts Trading on NYSE Under Ticker BLSH

Bullish, the Peter Thiel-backed crypto exchange and parent of CoinDesk, priced its IPO at $37 per share—above the already-raised $32–$33 range—raising about $1.1B and implying a valuation near $5.4B ahead of its NYSE debut under the ticker BLSH.

Early indications pointed to a strong open, with the stock signaled to start trading 55%–75% above the IPO price, implying an opening range around $55–$75 and a potential valuation near $9B–$11B if those indications held.

The company upsized the deal to 30 million shares amid heavy demand, and underwriters have a 30‑day option to sell an additional 4.5 million shares. Interest from large institutions was notable, with BlackRock and ARK Investment Management indicating up to $200M of potential share purchases at the IPO price.

Bullish operates an institutionally oriented exchange offering spot, margin, and derivatives in major crypto assets, and owns CoinDesk’s media and data business; cumulative platform volume surpassed $1.25T as of March 31, 2025, according to multiple reports. Led by former NYSE president Tom Farley, the company’s NYSE listing marks its second attempt to go public after a 2021 SPAC plan was scrapped amid a weaker crypto market backdrop.

Broader context for the debut is favorable: U.S. crypto listings have reopened, with Circle’s June IPO raising over $1B and trading sharply higher since, while indications for Bullish’s opening print underscored strong buy-side appetite for crypto infrastructure names. The offering is expected to close Aug.14, subject to customary conditions.